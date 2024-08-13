Andretti, here is Müller

Now it’s official. Nico Muller will be an Andretti driver for the Season 11 of the Formula E World Championship. The Swiss takes Norman’s place Born (from which the team had announced the separation on August 9) and will join the 2022-23 world champion Jake Dennis.

Müller, in his fifth season in Formula E, will therefore be able to drive the Andretti Porsche 99X Electric in the year of the new GEN3 Evo. Last year, the Swiss – with ABT Cupra – achieved four top-six finishes for a 12th place in the championship (his best final position to date). He will take to the track with Andretti as early as the end of the month, as part of a Porsche Manufacturer test that Dennis will also be present.

Andretti’s words

“We have great expectations for Season 11 and we are confident that Adding a driver of Nico’s caliber will help us achieve results“, commented Michael Andretti. “His experience and success in Formula E, and numerous other highly respected series, will be instrumental in continuing to add depth to our driver line-up. We look forward to seeing what Nico can do as we continue our pursuit of wins and titles. world cup“.

Müller’s words

“I am very excited to join the Andretti team“, added the pilot. “It is a team that has seen success since the beginning of the championship, particularly in the GEN3 era in its partnership with Porsche. Working with Jake, a former world champion, is an honor and I look forward to this opportunity.. I will give my best to contribute to the success of the team and I hope to get some podiums and my first win in Formula E. I can’t wait to get started“.