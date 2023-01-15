Drivers’ and constructors’ standings FIA Formula E World Championship 2023a specialty reserved for electric single-seaters powered by electric engines. Both rankings were drawn up at the end of the ePrix of each race in the electric world championship.

FORMULA E 2023 CALENDAR

Formula E 2023 Drivers’ Standings

POS PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 26 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 18 3 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra Racing 18 4 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Formula E 12 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren Formula E Team 10 6 Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing 8 7 Antonio Felix DaCosta TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 6 8 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 4 9 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 2 10 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 1 11 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Racing 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 13 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing 14 Nico Mueller ABT Cupra Formula E Team 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 Racing 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing 18 Rene Rast Neom McLaren Formula E Team 19 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 20 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing 21 Norman Born Nissan Formula E Team 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra Formula E Team

Formula E 2023 Team Standings

POSITION TEAM SINGLE SEAT POINTS 1 Avalanche Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric 38 2 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric 24 3 Mahindra Racing Mahindra M9Electro 18 4 Neom McLaren Formula E Nissan e-4ORCE 04 10 5 Envision Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 10 6 Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 4 7 DS Penske E-Tense FE23 Gen3 1 8 Maserati MSG Racing Type Folgore Gen3 9 ABT Cupra Formula E Team Mahindra M9Electro 10 Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 11 NIO 333 FE Team NIO 333 ER9

