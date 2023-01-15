Drivers’ and constructors’ standings FIA Formula E World Championship 2023a specialty reserved for electric single-seaters powered by electric engines. Both rankings were drawn up at the end of the ePrix of each race in the electric world championship.
Formula E 2023 Drivers’ Standings
|POS
|PILOT
|TEAM
|PTS extension
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|26
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|18
|3
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra Racing
|18
|4
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|12
|5
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren Formula E Team
|10
|6
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Racing
|8
|7
|Antonio Felix DaCosta
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|6
|8
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|4
|9
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|2
|10
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|1
|11
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|12
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|13
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|14
|Nico Mueller
|ABT Cupra Formula E Team
|15
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan Formula E Team
|16
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333 Racing
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333 Racing
|18
|Rene Rast
|Neom McLaren Formula E Team
|19
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|20
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|21
|Norman Born
|Nissan Formula E Team
|22
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra Formula E Team
Formula E 2023 Team Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|CAR
|PTS extension
|1
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|Porsche 99X Electric
|38
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|Porsche 99X Electric
|24
|3
|Mahindra Racing
|Mahindra M9Electro
|18
|4
|Neom McLaren Formula E
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|10
|5
|Envision Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|10
|6
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|4
|7
|DS Penske
|E-Tense FE23 Gen3
|1
|8
|Maserati MSG Racing
|Type Folgore Gen3
|9
|ABT Cupra Formula E Team
|Mahindra M9Electro
|10
|Nissan Formula E Team
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|11
|NIO 333 FE Team
|NIO 333 ER9
