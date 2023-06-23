All ready for the debut of the Formula E ePrix at Portlandin Oregon, where the challenge for the title will come alive. There are three E-Prix to go and there are only six points behind the three leading riders classification. Below are the times and the broadcasting of the third last round of the Formula E electric world championship.

Formula E ePrix Portland 2023, circuit characteristics

Formula E prepares to return to the United States for the sixth time with the 2023 Portland ePrix, which marks series debut at Portland International Raceway (PIR). From Miami to Long Beach to New York City, Formula E has brought the ultimate expression of electric motorsport to every corner of the country. With the arrival in Portland, in the northwestern United States, the league of electric single-seaters strengthens its presence on the American territory.

Formula E 2023 races in USA in Portland

The Portland International Raceway it has a long history in motorsport and is a very familiar track for American series such as IndyCar. In 1997, Indycar history was written on this circuit: Mark Blundell beat Gil de Ferran and Raul Boesel by half a tenth of a second, recording the finish line with the smallest margin ever.

There Raceways was officially born in the 70s as a redevelopment project of an area severely hit by floods, and, for this reason, no longer suitable for housing.

Circuit layout and features Portland, USA

The circuit has become one fixed stage for professional motorsports in 1975when the Trans-Am Series began racing at the track, followed, in subsequent decades, by theIndyCar and from NASCAR Truck Series. In the 2000s and 2010s the circuit lost popularity, but in recent years it has been revived thanks to IndyCar and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Now, Formula E is poised to join the long list of prestigious competition series that have set the Portland tarmac ablaze as the circuit’s first all-electric race.

Single-seater Formula E DS E-Tense FE23

The track, with 3,190km, it is one of the longest in which Formula E has ever raced. Its configuration is slightly different from the one used in the IndyCar series. FIA and Formula have chosen to add 20 meters to the first corner. This is a significant change to the track which will make this weekend’s race much more exciting.

Portland Formula E 2023 ePrix on TV and Stream

The times of weekend The following Portland ePrix race events are being streamed live on: Formula E YouTube channel, Formula E Facebook page, Formula E website, Formula E app, Sportmediaset.it, Italy 1, Sky Sports One And Sky Action.

Free Practice Times

FP1 : 1:55 – 2:45 (Saturday 24 June);

: 1:55 – 2:45 (Saturday 24 June); FP2: 19:25 – 20:15 (Saturday 24 June).

Qualifying times

Qualifications: 9.40pm – 10.55pm (Saturday 24 June).

Portland Formula E ePrix Race Times

Race 1: 2:00 (Sunday 25 June).

