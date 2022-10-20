At the WMSC meeting on 19 October, the updated Formula E calendar was ratified, along with the dates of the pre-season tests in Valencia from 13 to 16 December.

The original draft calendar presented after the June WMSC meeting had three dates to be confirmed, while the previously agreed Cape Town E-Prix had been excluded from the provisional schedule.

Ultimately though, the race will take place on February 25, two weeks after the first Hyderabad E-Prix.

Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle later told Motorsport.com that Cape Town’s omission was simply due to the championship organizers wanting to wait until they could make the South African event happen.

The championship remains committed to finding a race in the United States following the elimination of the New York E-Prix, as the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and the surrounding area hosting the event are under development.

As the Vancouver E-Prix project was canceled last season because promoter OSS Group failed to obtain the necessary permits from the local government, the only North American representation is the season opener in Mexico City , on January 14.

“We are thrilled to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in season 9,” said Formula E Championship Manager Alberto Longo.

“Our local partners are working hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we can’t wait to see the futuristic Gen3 cars race against the backdrop of iconic Table Mountain.”

“The refurbishment of the Seoul Olympic Stadium, site of our first competitions in South Korea earlier this year, prevents us from returning to the same venue next season, as originally planned, and therefore we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this seat. “

“We are also actively discussing with other cities and world-class venues to host an event on the other dates that remain with the location to be confirmed.”

The date of 11 March has been discarded in favor of a second Berlin E-Prix, which will take place on 23 April, while the space vacated by Seoul will provisionally host a race on 20 May.

Formula E would be looking for an alternative event in South Korea and the date of June 24 will also remain blank for the time being.

FORMULA E: the provisional calendar 2023

January 14, 2023 – Mexico City

January 27-28, 2023 – Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (2 races)

February 11, 2023 – Hyderabad, India

February 25, 2023 – Cape Town, South Africa

March 25, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil

April 22-23, 2023 – Berlin, Germany (2 races)

May 6, 2023 – Monaco

May 20, 2023 – TBD

June 3-4, 2023 – Jakarta, Indonesia (2 races)

June 24, 2023 – TBD

July 15-16, 2023 – Rome, Italy (2 races)

July 29-30, 2023 – London, UK (2 races)