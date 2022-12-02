There Formula E the January 14, 2023 from Mexico City. The ninth season calendar consists of 13 weekends and a total of 17 races. TO Rome the e-Prix of the Capital is no longer run in April but in July with double tenderon the weekend of 15 and 16 July 2023.
From this edition, a new generation of single-seaters makes its debut, the Gen3which develops a potency of 350kW (480hp). The electric car is produced by Spark Racing Technology and is equipped with a battery made by Williams Advanced Engineering. As for the tyres, i Michelins are replaced by tires Hankook.
Formula E 2023 calendar
There season 9 of Formula E 2023 promises to be full of news and points of interest. First of all, the new calendar grows and goes from 15 races to 17. The following are confirmed: Mexico City E-Prix, Dirʿiyya E-Prix, Berlin E-Prix, Munich E-Prix, Jakarta E-Prix, Rome E-Prix and London E-Prixwith the debut ofHyderabad E-Prix India and ofSao Paulo E-Prix in Brazil.
The 2023 Formula E calendar had also foreseen the stage in Korea to Seoul, but it was canceled due to some works inside the Olympic stadium where the race was held in 2022.
Below the Formula E 2023 calendar with all the dates and tracks where the electric single-seaters race.
Formula E 2023 CALENDAR, WHERE TO RACE, DATES
|COMPETITION
|E-PRIX
|COUNTRY
|TRACK
|DATE
|1
|Mexico City E-Prix
|Mexico
|Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack
|January 14, 2023
|2
|Dirʿiyya E-Prix
|Saudi Arabia
|Dirʿiyya Street Circuit
|January 27, 2023
|3
|Dirʿiyya E-Prix
|Saudi Arabia
|Dirʿiyya Street Circuit
|January 28, 2023
|4
|Hyderabad E-Prix
|India
|Hyderabad Street Circuit
|February 11, 2023
|5
|Cape Town E-Prix
|South Africa
|Cape Town Street Circuit
|February 25, 2023
|6
|Sao Paulo E-Prix
|Brazil
|São Paulo street circuit
|March 25, 2023
|7
|Berlin E-Prix
|Germany
|Berlin-Tempelhof airport circuit
|April 22, 2023
|8
|Berlin E-Prix
|Germany
|Berlin-Tempelhof airport circuit
|April 23, 2023
|9
|Monaco E-Prix
|Monk
|Monte Carlo circuit
|May 6, 2023
|10
|Tba
|May 20, 2023
|11
|Jakarta E-Prix
|Indonesia
|Jakarta ePrix International Circuit
|June 3, 2023
|12
|Jakarta E-Prix
|Indonesia
|Jakarta ePrix International Circuit
|June 4, 2023
|13
|Tba
|June 24, 2023
|14
|Rome E-Prix
|Italy
|Street circuit of the EUR
|July 15, 2023
|15
|Rome E-Prix
|Italy
|Street circuit of the EUR
|July 16, 2023
|16
|London E-Prix
|United Kingdom
|ExCeL Exhibition Center Circuit
|July 29, 2023
|17
|London E-Prix
|United Kingdom
|ExCeL Exhibition Center Circuit
|July 30, 2023
Formula E 2023 news
Formula E 2023 is full of news. In addition to the debut of the new ones Gen3 single-seater there is the new regulation, with which the FIA has established that the races will take place on a fixed number of rounds and no longer on 45-minute races plus one lap.
The system is abandoned FanBoost, which previously allowed the public to vote on which five pilots they would receive 15 kWh of extra power for five seconds; in its place is introduced, in some races, theAttack Chargea system by which pilots must compulsorily make a 30-second pit stop to receive 4 kWh more power.
Formula E 2023 teams and drivers
Among the teams the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team he retires as reigning champion and the Neon McLaren Formula E with powertrain enters his place nissan. Among the manufacturers involved in Formula E there is also the maseratiwhich includes the team Venturi Racingwhile after four seasons the team Techeetah separates from DS Automobileswith the French builder joining the Penske team.
Right away the teams and drivers involved in Formula E 2023lined up on the grid for season 9:
|#
|RIDERS
|TEAM
|9
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|10
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|11
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra Racing
|30
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|13
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|TBA extension
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Racing Jaguar
|37
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing Jaguar
|17
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|TBA extension
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|TBA extension
|René Rast
|Neon McLaren Formula E Nissan
|TBA extension
|Jake Hughes
|Neon McLaren Formula E Nissan
|4
|Robin Frijns
|Abt Sportsline Mahindra
|TBA extension
|Nico Müller
|Abt Sportsline Mahindra
|27
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti Porsche
|36
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti Porsche
|5
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|7
|Sérgio Sette Câmara
|NIO Formula E Team
|33
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO Formula E Team
|48
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|22
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG Racing
