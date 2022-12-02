There Formula E the January 14, 2023 from Mexico City. The ninth season calendar consists of 13 weekends and a total of 17 races. TO Rome the e-Prix of the Capital is no longer run in April but in July with double tenderon the weekend of 15 and 16 July 2023.

From this edition, a new generation of single-seaters makes its debut, the Gen3which develops a potency of 350kW (480hp). The electric car is produced by Spark Racing Technology and is equipped with a battery made by Williams Advanced Engineering. As for the tyres, i Michelins are replaced by tires Hankook.

Formula E 2023 calendar

There season 9 of Formula E 2023 promises to be full of news and points of interest. First of all, the new calendar grows and goes from 15 races to 17. The following are confirmed: Mexico City E-Prix, Dirʿiyya E-Prix, Berlin E-Prix, Munich E-Prix, Jakarta E-Prix, Rome E-Prix and London E-Prixwith the debut ofHyderabad E-Prix India and ofSao Paulo E-Prix in Brazil.

In Rome, Formula E races at the EUR on the weekend of 15 and 16 July 2023

The 2023 Formula E calendar had also foreseen the stage in Korea to Seoul, but it was canceled due to some works inside the Olympic stadium where the race was held in 2022.

Below the Formula E 2023 calendar with all the dates and tracks where the electric single-seaters race.

Formula E 2023 CALENDAR, WHERE TO RACE, DATES

Formula E 2023 news

Formula E 2023 is full of news. In addition to the debut of the new ones Gen3 single-seater there is the new regulation, with which the FIA ​​has established that the races will take place on a fixed number of rounds and no longer on 45-minute races plus one lap.

The new Gen3 electric single-seaters make their debut in Formula E season 9 (in the photo the Jaguar livery)

The system is abandoned FanBoost, which previously allowed the public to vote on which five pilots they would receive 15 kWh of extra power for five seconds; in its place is introduced, in some races, theAttack Chargea system by which pilots must compulsorily make a 30-second pit stop to receive 4 kWh more power.

Formula E 2023 teams and drivers

Among the teams the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team he retires as reigning champion and the Neon McLaren Formula E with powertrain enters his place nissan. Among the manufacturers involved in Formula E there is also the maseratiwhich includes the team Venturi Racingwhile after four seasons the team Techeetah separates from DS Automobileswith the French builder joining the Penske team.

Gen3 DS Penske Formula E 2023 electric single-seater

Right away the teams and drivers involved in Formula E 2023lined up on the grid for season 9:

# RIDERS TEAM 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 10 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing 11 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra Racing 30 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing 13 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 94 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche TBA extension Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing Jaguar 37 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing Jaguar 17 Norman Born Nissan e.dams TBA extension Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams TBA extension René Rast Neon McLaren Formula E Nissan TBA extension Jake Hughes Neon McLaren Formula E Nissan 4 Robin Frijns Abt Sportsline Mahindra TBA extension Nico Müller Abt Sportsline Mahindra 27 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Porsche 36 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Porsche 5 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 7 Sérgio Sette Câmara NIO Formula E Team 33 Dan Ticktum NIO Formula E Team 48 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 22 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Racing Formula E 2023 teams and drivers

Nissan Formula Team E Gen3 single-seater livery

