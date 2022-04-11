Last weekend the Roman district of the EUR hosted two electrifying races of the electric single-seaters of Formula E. There Jaguar won both races with Mitch Evansdominating the track of Rome, obtained from the roads normally traveled by the Romans such as the Via Cristoforo Colombo. The event was a success also thanks to the Italian organization, di ACI Sport And Aci Vallelunga.

For the fourth time in a row, Rome hosted the Formula E races. There were more than 400 units of personnel involved by ACI Vallelungaincluding 285 marshals, race control, runners, extrication teams, the entire medical center with ambulances, wagons and manitou, pit lane observers, controll rooms and fully electric shuttles.

In particular, about 20% of the staff involved by ACI Vallelunga in the Rome E-Prix 2022 are female, covering highly professional and highly specialized roles, such as in the extrication teams, in command of teams of personnel in the positions along the track or in sport operations.

For the first year, ACI Vallelunga, through the close partnership with Tecnobushas managed to bring two within the urban circuit of the EUR and in the surrounding spaces fully electric minibusused for the transport of track personnel with related specialized drivers.

The two electric vehicles of the Lazio company are also equipped with raised platforms for the transport of disabled people and wheelchairs and deliver a maximum power of 27.2 kW (36.46 hp) at 1890 rpm.

