Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April the Abb Fia Formula E World Championship returns to Rome on the spectacular street circuit of the historic Eur district. All useful information to follow the event live, online and on television

The Formula E "circus" lands in Rome on the Eur city circuit for the fourth time in the history of the series. Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April eleven teams and twenty-two drivers, including the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi of Dragon / Penske Autosport, making his debut in the Roman E-Prix, aboard the silent and fast zero-emission cars will compete in a double electrified event on the streets of one of the most iconic historic districts of the Eternal City. After the cancellation of the stage in 2020 due to the health emergency due to the spread of Covid-19 and the "closed door" race last year, the public is back in the stands and in the areas specially set up by the organization. Spectators, equipped with a basic green pass, will be able to watch the races from the various stands or from the Green Arena, an area overlooking the track with numerous refreshment points and maxi screens.

The Circuit – The Eur city circuit is a technically fast track characterized by long straights and numerous overtaking possibilities. The track of the Capital presents a series of exciting challenges for the drivers of the Abb Fia Formula E World Championship called to face undulations, gradients and an uneven surface, in addition to the famous jump. One of the longest circuits of the championship that skirts some of the most beautiful buildings in the historic district of Eur such as the Palazzo dei Congressi, Piazza Guglielmo Marconi and the iconic Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, also known as the “square Colosseum”. The fastest lap was signed in 2021 by Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-EQ, with a time of 1’41 “820.

Tickets – As mentioned, the Rome E-Prix returns to the capital after two years of pandemic ready to welcome the public again as long as it is equipped with a basic green pass. Ticket prices, which can be purchased online on the TicketOne website, range from 72 euros for the grandstands to 29 euros in the Green Arena, with reductions for under 16s and special race weekend packages. With the tickets it will be possible to access the Allianz E-Village, a special area dedicated to gastronomy and gaming where spectators can refresh themselves, try the simulators, but, above all, meet the drivers during the autograph session and enjoy the front row podium ceremony.

Formula E TV schedules Rome – The free practice sessions will be visible on the official website and on the Formula E app, as well as on the related Facebook and Youtube profiles. The qualifications will be broadcast exclusively on Italia Uno, on the Sportmediaset website and on Sky Sport Action. The race will be visible on Sky Sport Action and on Sky Sport Uno, unencrypted on Italia Uno and online on sportmediaset.it. Here are the timetables.

Free practice 1: 7:15 – 7:45

Free practice 2: 9:00 – 9:30

Qualifying 1: 10:40 – 11:55

Free practice 3: 8:30 – 9:00

Qualifying 2: 10:40 – 11:55

City mobility – In preparation for the E-Prix and during the race days, changes in traffic conditions and vehicle service are expected. Public transport: from Sunday 3 April the bus terminus will be temporarily moved from piazzale dell'Agricoltura to piazzale Don Luigi Sturzo. From 5 to 14 April the taxi area will be moved from piazzale Marconi to viale Asia. Private roads: from 7 to 11 April via Cristoforo Colombo will be closed between viale Europa and via delle Tre Fontane. From 8.30 pm on 7 April to 5.30 am on 11 April, the green ring, the area within which the racing circuit is located, will be closed to traffic. Some ramps of the Magliana A-90 viaduct on the Eur direction side are also closed. The off-limits area is between viale del Pattinaggio, via delle Tre Fontane, viale di Val Fiorita, viale Egeo, piazzale Ferruccio Parri, viale Tupini and viale Ss Pietro and Paolo, piazza Caduti sul Lavoro, viale Beethoven, viale Asia, viale dell'Arte and viale dell'Artigianato, viale dell'Atletica. Traffic in the direction of the Grande Raccordo Anulare will be diverted to via Laurentina and via Oceano Atlantico, towards the center on via Laurentina, via Perna, via Cristoforo Colombo and viale Marconi. Dismantling of the circuit is scheduled from 5:30 am on 11 April to 19 April.