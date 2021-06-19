Drivers and constructors classification of the 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship, specialty reserved for electric single-seaters driven by electric engines. Both rankings were drawn up at the end of the Puebla ePrix, the scene of the eighth round of the championship.

FORMULA E 2021 CALENDAR

Formula E 2021 standings

RIDERS ‘WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2020/2021

POS PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 62 2 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah 60 3 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 59 4 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 58 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 58 6 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 54 7 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 49 8 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing 47 9 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 46 10 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 43 11 Lucas Dì Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 39 12 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 36 13 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 36 14 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.Dams 35 15 Nico Mueller Dragon / Penske Autosport 30 16 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 24 17 Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 22 18 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 19 19 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 18 20 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 21 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske Autosport 12 22 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 11 23 Norman Born Rokit Venturi Racing 11 24 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 25 Joel Eriksson Dragon / Penske Autosport 0

WORLD TEAM 2020/21

POSITION TEAM SINGLE SEAT POINTS 1 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02 113 2 Jaguar Racing Jaguar I-Type V 107 3 DS Techeetah DS E-Tense FE21 106 4 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Audi e-tron FE07 97 5 Envision Virgin Racing Audi e-tron FE07 81 6 BMW i Andretti Motorsport BMW iFE.21 65 7 Mahindra Racing Mahindra M7Electro 60 8 Rokit Venturi Racing Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02 58 9 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 99X Electric 54 10 Nissan e.Dams Nissan IM02 Porsche 46 11 Dragon / Penske Autosport Penske EV-5 42 12 NIO 333 FE Team NIO 333 001 18

Formula E 2021 drivers and teams photos

