Drivers and constructors classification of the 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship, specialty reserved for electric single-seaters driven by electric engines. Both rankings were drawn up at the end of the Puebla ePrix, the scene of the eighth round of the championship.
|POS
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Robin Frijns
|Envision Virgin Racing
|62
|2
|Antonio Felix Da Costa
|DS Techeetah
|60
|3
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|59
|4
|René Rast
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|58
|5
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|58
|6
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|54
|7
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|49
|8
|Edoardo Mortara
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|47
|9
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Techeetah
|46
|10
|Jake Dennis
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|43
|11
|Lucas Dì Grassi
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|39
|12
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|36
|13
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|36
|14
|Oliver Rowland
|Nissan e.Dams
|35
|15
|Nico Mueller
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
|30
|16
|Alex Lynn
|Mahindra Racing
|24
|17
|Maximilian Guenther
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|22
|18
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Virgin Racing
|19
|19
|André Lotterer
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|18
|20
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO 333 FE Team
|13
|21
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
|12
|22
|Sébastien Buemi
|Nissan e.Dams
|11
|23
|Norman Born
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|11
|24
|Tom Blomqvist
|NIO 333 FE Team
|5
|25
|Joel Eriksson
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
|0
WORLD TEAM 2020/21
|POSITION
|TEAM
|SINGLE SEAT
|POINTS
|1
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02
|113
|2
|Jaguar Racing
|Jaguar I-Type V
|107
|3
|DS Techeetah
|DS E-Tense FE21
|106
|4
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|Audi e-tron FE07
|97
|5
|Envision Virgin Racing
|Audi e-tron FE07
|81
|6
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|BMW iFE.21
|65
|7
|Mahindra Racing
|Mahindra M7Electro
|60
|8
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02
|58
|9
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|99X Electric
|54
|10
|Nissan e.Dams
|Nissan IM02 Porsche
|46
|11
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
|Penske EV-5
|42
|12
|NIO 333 FE Team
|NIO 333 001
|18
Formula E 2021 drivers and teams photos
