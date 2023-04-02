The final in Melbourne excited and chaotic. The red flag two laps from the end due to a tire lost by Magnussen’s Haas triggers a restart, other accidents and a queue of nervousness involving Sainz and Ferrari

Andrea Fanì – Milan

The finale of the Australian GP is a roulette, a chaos officially triggered to guarantee safety on the track, but which ended up undermining the safety of the riders and putting an entire team out of action, in this case the Alpine of Gasly and Ocon , as well as having penalized Carlos Sainz: who was wrong, but theoretically in a lap that Race Direction then virtually cancelled. In short, Formula Chaos.

what happened in melbourne — With three laps to go to the end of the Australian GP, ​​Kevin Magnussen’s Haas hits the wall, breaks the right rear suspension and loses its tyre. The tire flies dangerously onto the track, it is grazed by Zhou’s Alfa Romeo and a lot of debris remains on the roadway. No Safety Car, Race Direction decides for the red flag, the second of the day after Alex Albon’s accident at the start of the GP: he will recover from the grid, with only two laps to complete. At that moment, Max Verstappen was in the lead, ahead of Hamilton and Alonso, with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari fourth. Many drivers protested the decision via radio with their respective walls, they don’t want to redo a standing start procedure with very high potential risks and a few km to go: nobody, especially those in front, wants to question the position earned after a hard ride. But it goes on. Wasn’t it better, the drivers themselves ask, to let the Safety Car out while waiting for the track to be cleaned? With two laps to go it would be fairer. But “referees” want to keep the pilots safe. See also F1 | Steiner: "Transport costs are the only concession to top teams"

chaos restart f1 — The minutes go by, the cars line up again on the grid. It is the third departure of the day. Verstappen and Hamilton take off, Alonso takes off, Sainz believes in overtaking and sees a podium within reach that would have been unattainable before the stop given the gap from Fernando, his “teacher” and personal friend. Carlos comes wide on the inside corner, loses the rope and in an attempt to pass the Aston Martin driver hits him at the rear, triggering Alonso to spin. Stroll passes both of them but goes very long at the next corner and goes off the track, Perez and Ocon’s Alpine also go out, which hits the other Gasly’s Alpine on re-entering the track. It’s total chaos. The two French cars are out, Verstappen and Hamilton lead the race ahead of Sainz, third at that point. But another red flag is immediately called, race stopped, theoretically only one lap left. And now?

puzzle f1 — Minutes of silence from the Race Direction, everyone wondering about what’s going on, some riders complaining about the umpteenth stop. Alonso is furious, as he has just finished pirouetting with his Aston Martin after Sainz’s touch he is already yelling at his managers: “How stupid this red flag rule! We have to go back to the positions of the previous lap, they have to do it!”. The “safety first” philosophy, which after the Haas crash prompted the judges to stop the race instead of letting in the Safety Car, ended up jeopardizing safety itself: because with two laps remaining and the gaps wiped out by the new start, many are driven to risk as much as possible. It’s the nature of the drivers to try to gain as many positions as possible. And the result is the carom on lap 57. Why not let Safety come in on lap 55? To not finish the race behind the Safety Car? Possible, but that’s what actually happened, with a queue of protests. See also Carlo Ancelotti could have his days numbered with Real Madrid

sainz and alpine mockery — Because at that point the Race Direction decides for a new start, this time behind the Safety Car. With only one lap to go and frozen locations. What positions though? Is Sainz third, for example, or fourth like in lap 56 before the third start? The order for the new restart arrives: Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, etc. The two Alpines pay the price, destroyed and therefore unable to return to the grid. Involved in an accident that should not have happened had the Safety Car been in after Magnussen’s accident. A total chaos with the sporting result conditioned by the bizarre and difficult to understand decision. As that wasn’t enough, here’s the icing on the cake: the penalty for Carlos Sainz. Warning: his maneuver on Alonso is risky, but the Spaniard pays with a 5″ penalty, which takes him from fourth position to twelfth final, outside the points zone. When Carlos, still inside the cockpit waiting for the last departure behind the Safety Car, they announce the penalty, the Spaniard despairs under his helmet: “Nooo, but why? Nooo, it’s unacceptable”, he says to his track engineer Riccardo Adami, “Ricky tell him they have to wait for the end of the race and talk to me first, they have to hear from me, it’s too severe a penalty”, hisses a disconsolate Carlos, author of a however, a courageous and vigorous race. The penalty itself, the 5 “, is not very high, but it becomes very heavy considering that at that point the pilots are all attacked, which is why those seconds cost Sainz eight penalty positions. “I don’t want to talk about it”, Carlos tells Sky hotly, “if I speak now I say bad things, they stole the result from us, but I want to see the images first and see if the stewards change the decision”. See also Karsdorp: "Mou made me better". And Roma have three names to give them a vice ...

social networks also explode — The final podium went to Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, and the race still finished behind the Safety Car, exactly what F1 wanted to avoid. Race Direction messed up again, after Belgium 2021, after Abu Dhabi 2021, after Monza 2022, just to name a few examples. And, ironically, former race director Michael Masi, who was relieved after 2021, was in Melbourne enjoying the ‘show’. The difficulty of managing an F1 race is immense, improbable at times, but in this way it is difficult to follow the logic of the rules and the decisions. On social media, fans and enthusiasts went wild: the image of the FIA ​​logo with wig and clown nose applies to everyone. Whoever created it had imagination, but will those who manage the races perhaps have more?