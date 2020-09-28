“Comics and more if affinities”: in a joyful mixture of intelligence and fantasy, philosophy and humor, playfulness and generosity, the eighth edition of the Formula Bula festival will open on Thursday 1 er October with around twenty guest artists, its publisher’s village and free events mainly spread around the Gare de l’Est in Paris.

All the daring of creation

In the world of independent publishing, it is also the opportunity to meet for the first time since Angoulême, last January. For Marina Corro and Raphaël Barban, above all, it is not only a question of adapting to sanitary rules, but of deepening the meaning they wish to give to this meeting. They created Formula Bula in 2011 by bringing together institutions such as the Louvre and the CNL in their project, as part of The Year of Comics 2020, rather badly fallen. From surprising proposals, such as excursions in the city, on foot or by boat, they have forged the reputation of the festival over the years, through an original program that has been able to bring together the most recognized artists ( Crumb, Sempé, Emil Ferris, Tomi Ungerer, Emmanuel Guibert…) and open up to all the daring of creation.

A place for dialogue and meetings

For them, “A festival is by definition a rare, extraordinary moment, where you discover what you cannot find elsewhere. A meeting place over which comics hover, where the secrets of the making of works and all the links that link them to the world are revealed, a place where comics dialogue with other artists, scientists, sociologists or philosophers ”.

“We need a cultural policy that defends small and medium-sized structures by providing the means to develop the culture of proximity. Raphaël Barban, co-creator of Formula Bula

In March, however, everything had to be overhauled. “The confinement forced us to stop and showed us that it was possible”, says Marina. With the virus and more than 20,000 visitors in previous years, the organization could seem like a real headache, on the contrary. “Somehow this situation encourages us to rethink ourselves outside of the hectic pace of event planning. The current economic model pushes us to overbid, to always gain visibility and grow. By tightening up our programming, we have been able to work differently and we want to continue to move towards a more airy, more local formula. We are therefore determined to find a dedicated and lasting space to create a Comic Strip House in Paris in order to work in better conditions all year round. Unfortunately, we have very little long-term horizon. We need a cultural policy that defends small and medium-sized structures by providing the means to develop the culture of proximity ”, Raphaël continues.

A “refuge” and a good dose of humor

Who better than Nylso to learn to slow down? The author of the series Jérôme d’Alphagraph and of Kimi the old dog is a model of patience and discretion, a meditative drawing, a poetry of hatching which finds comfort in wonder and melancholy. Its wooden cabin is open in the hall of the town hall of the X e. Sunday, he will discuss “refuge” with Gilles A. Tiberghien, a landscape philosopher, professor of aesthetics and land art, during the meeting entitled “Copacabana”.

If the comic strip gives the measure of time, questions society and the climate, it always keeps its sense of humor. It was also time to celebrate An exemplary year, to Lisa Mandel, who took the bet from June 2019 to June 2020 by posting a gag a day on social networks to report on his battles against his addictions, mainly food, series and Clash Royale, a video game. From this lucid determination to make herself the guinea pig of her confession: a subject of sociology eaten away by self-criticism and handicapped by epilepsy, Lisa touches on the paradoxes of her intimacy, sincerity and shared self-mockery. With the Brussels woman “Later professor”, she invites us to a “sprot” session, a grotesque and uninhibited form of aerobics. From laughter to absurdity, the last word will come back to Eggman, the silent hero of the minimalist strips of José Parrondo, decoder of mirages and slayer of certainties. Because at Formula Bula, short-circuit comics shines a light towards other possibilities.