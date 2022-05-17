Just two podiums to his credit and already 63 points behind in the Constructors ‘standings, 55 in the Drivers’ standings. The first five races of 2022 were lacking in satisfaction for the Mercedesreturned to play a role comparable to the pre-era turbo-hybrid years that began in 2014 with the domination of the house of the three-pointed star uninterrupted for eight years with the exception of the 2021 Drivers title escaped from Lewis Hamilton and won by Max Verstappen at the last breath not without controversy.

The W13 in Barcelona in the tests had been fast but spending the most performing compounds unlike Ferrari and Red Bull, then in Bahrain the Mercedes presented itself differently, with much narrower bellies, and what had to be a winning project at least to simulator has so far proved an unsolvable puzzle for the technicians led by Mike Elliott. The Catalan appointment represents a key test for Mercedes, because it will be possible to compare the data of the current W13 with those of the ‘provisional’ single-seater that took to the track at the end of February.

Toto Wolff presented the weekend of Montmelò in this way: “It will certainly be important for us to test the car in Barcelona to compare it with the one it had run in the tests – the words of the team principal – in Miami on Friday we had some flashes of competitiveness that give us confidence in the goodness of the project and Barcelona is the perfect track to have a definitive answer on our competitiveness and if we are close to solving the problems that are holding us back at the moment “.

Perhaps inspired by the peak of the NBA season which is experiencing the post-season with the playoffs that will lead to the definition of the Finals Toto Wolff wanted to launch into a basketball comparison to underline that Mercedes has certainly not yet lost hope of returning to title fight: “In Barcelona it is as if the first quarter of a basketball game has just finished. There is still a lot to play ”.