Ruiqi Liu will compete in the Italian Formula 4 championship with the US Racing team, a team with which he will also be at the start of the Formula Winter Series.

After racing last year at the Lausitzring in the ranks of the German team led by Ralf Schumacher, the Chinese driver will be present on a permanent basis in the Italian Formula 4 championship again under the colors of US Racing, with which he will face the first round next week of the winter series in Jerez.

“I can’t wait for the 2023 season to start. We did some tests during the winter break and I can be satisfied with both the results obtained and the development achieved. I also had the opportunity to spend a few days with my family in China and now I’m fully motivated to start the season,” said the 16-year-old Chinese.

“The Formula Winter Series is an excellent winter series to prepare for the Italian Formula 4 Championship. We have a busy schedule ahead, but I feel ready and can’t wait to tackle the first race and the season with US Racing.”

Ralf Schumacher added: “Ruiqi is an open-minded and very talented driver. He has also matured since we raced together at the Lausitzring – said Gerhard Ungar – I am sure he will be able to shine in Formula 4.”

“I am pleased that Ruiqi will play the full season with US Racing after the Lausitzring race”.