Georgis Markogiannis will once again defend the colors of Cram Motorsport in the 2022 Italian Formula 4 Championship.

The career of the 17-year-old Greek, born on 5 October 2004, is closely linked with the team from Erba, with whom he made his debut in a single-seater in 2020, on the occasion of the Red Bull Ring of the Italian Formula 4 championship. .

Markogiannis was then back in action at Monza, before taking part in five rounds in the 2021 season at the circuits of Le Castellet, Vallelunga, Imola, Red Bull Ring and Monza.

Georgis’ growth has been constant, so much so that he nearly touched the absolute top-10 right on the Austrian circuit, where he had made his debut just a year earlier.

In 2022 Markogiannis will be called to a new challenge, with the introduction of the second generation Formula 4 single-seater, which will be more powerful than the previous car, but also updated with the latest FIA safety standards, such as the Halo protection system. and side anti-intrusion panels.

Gabriele Rosei, Team Manager: “Georgis has grown a lot in the last two seasons and has by now accumulated an important experience, which I am sure will allow him to adapt quickly to the new car. The Italian Formula 4 Championship is one of the most competitive on the market, but we have all the credentials to take away some great satisfactions ”.