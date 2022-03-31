Today, the Italian team Iron Lynx showed their continued support for the next generation of racing talent by revealing their program for the next Italian F4 Championship certified by FIA.

Back in the team for the second year, the Dutch driver of the Ferrari Driving Academy (FDA) and inaugural winner of the FIA ​​Girls of Track – Rising Stars, Maya Weug, will be on track for the full season of the Italian F4 Championship, as well as a few rounds ADAC F4, flanked by rising star Ivan Domingues, who joins the team and switches to single-seaters for 2022.

The young Portuguese driver has done very well in recent months in the F4 UAE championship.

Another rising star and fellow FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars, Laura Camps Torras, will join the team after becoming the second woman after Maya Weug to graduate from the Ferrari Driver Academy. The sixteen-year-old Spaniard will resume testing in F4 for 2022.

14-year-old karting star Nicola Lacorte will join the exciting Iron Lynx line-up in 2022, with the young Italian taking on F4 tests and participating in the final rounds of the Italian Championship.

Iron Lynx Team Principal Andrea Piccini said: “After last year’s good season in Formula 4, the Iron Lynx team is ready to take further steps with some promising young talent in 2022.

Maya Weug will be back for another year and we believe she has the ability to improve her speed once again after a positive 2021 in Italian F4. We are also happy to bring Ivan Domingues on board; he had interesting results and showed good speed in the F4 UAE championship last month and he will be a great asset to the team.

We are committed to bringing more young women into motorsports, with Laura Camps Torres joining us as a test and development driver in Formula 4. It is the perfect platform for her to become an even more complete driver.

Nicola Lacorte will join us for the final rounds of the Italian F4 championship later in the year and we are delighted to play a part in his progress. At just 14, we think he has a bright future here at Iron Lynx. “