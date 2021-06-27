Oliver Bearman is still the winner on the Vallelunga circuit. The Briton of Van Amersfoort, also in race 2, demonstrates his supremacy by taking advantage of the penalty inflicted on Sebastian Montoya and passing Tim Tramnitz flawlessly. The German of US Racing and Joshua Dufek, on his first podium of the season, are on the podium with Bearman.

Bad start for Han Cenyu (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Charlie Wurz (Prema Powerteam) who are paraded by several riders before moving off the starting grid. During the first lap Pietro Armanni (Iron Lynx) was once again out and came into contact with Jorge Garciarce Davila (Jenzer Motorsport) and forced race director Alessandro Ferrari to call the safety car back on track. At the restart begins a close fight between Joshua Durksen (Muecke Motorsport), Kirill Smal and Conrad Laursen with their partner in Prema Powerteam, Hamda Al Qubaisi who awaits the moves of the two. Bearman breaks the delay during the seventh lap and passes Tramnitz for the second position.

Twist of the scene 15 minutes from the end with the leader Montoya who is penalized with a drive through as well as Han Cenyu. The Colombian, after passing into the pit lane, opts to retire to protect the tires, just as Lorenzo Patrese retires. Bearman thus finds himself in the lead also in the second race and increases the advantage over the German of US Racing, but once again it is the safety car that is the protagonist after a spin by Hamda Al Qubaisi without consequences comes the contact between Nikita Bedrin (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Vlad Lomko (US Racing) which also involve an unlucky Francesco Braschi (Jenzer Motorsport). The race ends behind the safety car with Bearman, Tramnitz and Dufek taking the podium in front of Joshua Durksen (BWT Muecke Motorsport) and Conrad Laursen also taking first place among the rookies.

In sixth place closes Kirill Smal (Prema Powerteam) who anticipates a formidable Bence Valint (Van Amersfoort Racing) able to recover from the twelfth position and to precede under the checkered flag Leonardo Fornaroli (Iron Lynx). To close the top 10 Jonas Ried (BWT Muecke Motorsport) and Levente Revesz (AKM Motorsport) who complete the rookie podium.

At 5.00 pm the race that will close the Vallelunga weekend