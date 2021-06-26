Fourth and fifth pole positions of the season for Oliver Bearman on the Vallelunga track. The British driver of Van Amersfoort Racing, leader of the standings, sets the best time in the first qualifying and sets the second best time overall in the two sessions, also conquering the first position for race 3.

First pole position in his career, however, for Sebastian Montoya (Prema Powerteam) who is the fastest in the second qualifying.

In qualifying 1, behind Bearman, it is the Colombian from Prema who conquers the front row, preceding the unprecedented duo formed by the Chinese Han Cenyu (Van Amersfort Racing) and the rookie Charlie Wurz (Prema Powerteam). In the third row Tim Tramnitz (US Racing) and Joshua Durksen (Muecke Motorsport) will start in front of Kirill Smal (Prema Powerteam) and Lorenzo Patrese (AKM Motorsport), second among the rookies behind Wurz.

Joshua Dufek (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Hamda Al Qubaisi (Prema Powerteam) close the top 10 of the first qualifying, confirming the great progress after the podium conquered in Misano.

In qualifying 2 Sebastian Montoya stops the clocks in 1’33.564 and, with 1’30 ” left at the end of the session, Markogiannis’ exit from the track forces the race direction to display the red flag without the possibility of resuming the session. Thus the Colombian conquers his first pole position in his career ahead of Tramnitz and the Van Amersfoort Racing trio made up of Bearman, Dufek and Cenyu.

Sixth time for a sparkling Hamda Al Qubaisi who opens a trio all Prema Powerteam with Smal and Laursen who will start in the fourth row. The Dane thus conquers the best time among rookies ahead of his teammate, Charlie Wurz, tenth behind Joshua Durksen.

Race 1 starts tomorrow at 9.00