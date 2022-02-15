ACI Sport has established a prize pool of € 80,000 for the 2022 season of the Italian F4 Championship certified by FIA.

The prize money of the tricolor series reserved for single-seaters promoted by the Italian Federation is divided as follows:

– 1st driver in the overall ranking: € 40,000

– 2nd driver in the overall classification: € 20,000

– 3rd driver in the overall classification: € 10,000

– 1st driver in the Rookie ranking: € 10,000

The prizes will be awarded on the condition that the driver has participated in at least 5 events.

In addition to this, the complete regulation of the championship has also been published.

F4: Sporting Regulations 2022