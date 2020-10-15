With a view to the higher corona infection numbers to be expected in the autumn and winter months, the federal and state governments agreed on measures on Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus more strongly. Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers had come together for a personal meeting at the request of the Chancellor – because of the “historical dimension” of the current situation.

According to the Federal Government, this is not least due to the fact that the number of infections will increase more rapidly in the colder season, the contact tracing will be more complex and the health care system could come under more pressure than in the past few months. The aim is to intervene now to prevent more drastic restrictions like in spring – up to and including a lockdown of public life.

A disagreement between the Chancellor and the federal states evidently sparked off Merkel’s request not only to take drastic measures within seven days of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, but rather earlier.

It is true that from this value onwards a city or district – in Berlin a district – counts as a “hotspot”. But at the beginning of the meeting, the federal government announced that the first steps towards containment should start at a value of 35 new infections, according to the formula “35/50”.

The primary goal of the federal government was at the beginning of the cold seasonin which many activities move indoors, to reduce the number of contacts “in a targeted manner where there is a particular risk of infection”. In addition to catering, this recently affected large private celebrations.

The most important resolutions of the Corona summit:

Additional mask requirement: According to the decision paper, there should be one where the number of infections increases, and at the latest when there is an incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week “Additional mask requirement” give, “Where people come together closer or longer” . This could then also apply to pedestrian zones. From 50 new infections onwards, the Obligation to wear a mask extended .

According to the decision paper, there should be one where the number of infections increases, and at the latest when there is an incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week give, . This could then also apply to pedestrian zones. Restrictions on meetings and celebrations: Likewise, when the value of 35 new infections is reached, the Number of participants at celebrations in family and friends on 25 in public and on 15 in private rooms be limited. From 50 new infections, it should then be nationwide on ten people in public space and on ten people from two households in private space be reduced. Then a general contact restriction to a maximum of ten people in public should apply.

Likewise, when the value of 35 new infections is reached, the be limited. From 50 new infections, it should then be nationwide be reduced. Then a general contact restriction to a maximum of ten people in public should apply. Curfew and alcohol ban: The federal and state governments recommend where the number of infections is rising continuously, and especially when the number of infections is rising above an incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week Closing time in gastronomy introduce additional requirements and controls. From 50 new infections there is one binding curfew at 11 p.m. including a general ban on the sale of alcohol.

The federal and state governments recommend where the number of infections is rising continuously, and especially when the number of infections is rising above an incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week introduce additional requirements and controls. From 50 new infections there is one including a general ban on the sale of alcohol. Ten day period: If these measures have not yet contained the infections after ten days, will be tightened again. The first step is there Contact restrictionswhich reduces the time spent in public and private to five people. A hygiene concept must then be submitted for events with more than 100 people.

No agreement when traveling within Germany

When the controversial Ban on accommodation there was no agreement. Merkel announced that they are here after the end of the autumn break want to put it together again in November. However, the paper urges all citizens to “avoid unnecessary domestic German travel to and from areas that exceed the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days”.

It should also be noted that in the majority of countries the accommodation a negative test from travelers from hotspots presupposes. This applies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, among others, while there is no such ban in North Rhine-Westphalia or Thuringia.