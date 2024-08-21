Off-road vehicle crashes into ravine: driver Luca Persiani dead

Formula 3000 driver Luca Persiani has died at the age of 40: the man was the victim of a terrible road accident that occurred during the night between Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 August on a mountain path near Lake Scanno, in Abruzzo.

The man died after jumping from his off-road vehicle which fell several hundred metres into a ravine, probably following a wrong manoeuvre.

Persiani had left Albano Laziale with a friend to reach Abruzzo. The two, after having dinner and waiting for the sunset, decided to return home.

The Roman pilot, however, apparently lost his bearings due to the fog and took a steep path. Before the tragedy, he allegedly let his 27-year-old friend get out, effectively saving her life.

Luca Persiani allegedly attempted to go up the path with the jeep but, once he realized that there was nothing more he could do, he threw himself from the moving vehicle and fell hundreds of meters.

“I saw him jump out of the jeep and die before my eyes. I felt helpless,” the woman told rescuers, according to reports The Republic.

A well-known Formula 3000 driver, Luca Persiani has competed in series such as International Formula Master and Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0.