The Colombian pilot experienced a very complicated day Sebastian Montoya (Claro de Escudería Telmex) in the Spanish Grand Prix for the fifth round of FIA Formula 3.

The Colombian pilot once again showed that fighting spirit that he inherited from his father Juan Pablo Montoya, but his effort was not enough after suffering several contacts in the sprint and in the race.

Everything against Montoya

The Colombian was crashed in the last laps of the sprint race and could not score. The options to add were to make a good classification and fight for the first positions in the race.

The driver finished the qualifying round in tenth position and was excited about being able to score points. However, Montoya He was sent to box 27 on the starting grid at the Barcelona-Cataluña circuit after jumping the lines that mark the limits of the track. Everything was against him, but he was rebellious and fought.

From there, Montoya He showed himself well to recover places and gave a pure spectacle overtaking rivals on the track. Sebastián looked firm to enter the scoring zone.

disappointing ending

Sebastian He made a great comeback, recovering 15 places, to finish in twelfth position after starting from box number 27 on the starting grid. Despite showing determination, when he was approaching the top 10 positions he went through the worst.

In the final turns, Sebastian he beat the rope Gabriele Mini, But the Italian, in his attempt to recover the position, collided with the Colombian who ended up in the gravel and left him out of the race. The collision caused the competition to end under a safety car.

It has been difficult here in Barcelona, ​​but we continue to look ahead and we are now going to try it at the Red Bull Ring,” said Sebastián Montoya after the retirement in Spain.

