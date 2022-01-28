In the weekend between 18 and 20 March 2022, the Sakhir circuit will host not only the first stage of the Formula 1 world championship, but also the first round of the championship. Formula 3. Always on the same track, the category will also play the first test sessions at the beginning of that month but, at present, the vast majority of the teams have not yet formalized their complete line-ups ahead of the new season. Specifically, in fact, only Prema has presented all its drivers who will take part in the next championship, with some teams that must even completely complete their training, all just under two months from the green light of the season. 2022.

However, the latest blow brought the signature of the Charouz Racing System, which hired the 17-year-old Italian Francesco Pizzi, fresh from the title of vice-champion in Italian F4 and from the success, in the same series, in the United Arab Emirates, both achieved in 2020. In this way, the young Roman driver will join the Hungarian Laszlo Toth in the team, with the third component of the team still unknown.

In the meantime, Pizzi commented on his official entry into the team as follows: “I am obviously very excited to join Charouz Racing System – he has declared – I really enjoyed the work we have already done together in the last few days in the factory. This is a great opportunity for me, because the team has shown that it can be the right place for a young driver. I intend to make the most of this opportunity by doing the best possible work for the team “. Waiting to understand what will be the next announcements in Formula 3, here is the current status of all the official announcements communicated and confirmed by the participating teams:

TEAM PILOTS Trident Jonny Edgar Zane Maloney ? Press Oliver Bearman Arthur Leclerc Jak Crawford Art Grand Prix Grégoire Saucy Juan Manuel Correa ? MP Motorsport Alexander Smolyar ? ? Charouz Racing System Laszlo Toth Francesco Pizzi ? Hitech Grand Prix Isack Hadjar ? ? Campos Racing Josep Maria Martí ? ? Jenzer Motorsport ? ? ? Carlin ? ? ? Var Amersfoort Racing Reece Ushijima ? ?