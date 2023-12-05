After four decades, Madrid could host the race again Formula 1 Grand Prix. The official announcement is expected this week, however, this would mean moving the event held in the Montmeló circuit, municipality of the province of Barcelonato a new space around Ifemato the north of Madrid.

It is called Grand Prix (GP) to each race of the Formula 1 season, since the creation of this automobile event in 1950. It must be taken into account that the races are held in different parts of the world and it is established that only one competition can be held per country.

In the 2023 season of the F1 were made 22GP which included countries like Australia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United States, Belgium, Japan, among others. Negotiations are already underway for the year 2026 and, according to the media The worldit seems that it has already been decided that one of the new locations will be Madrid.

The capital of Spain had ceased to be the host of the most important and well-known motor event in the world since 1981in his last appointment held in the Jarama circuit. The aforementioned media confirmed that the announcement was ready to be broadcast on Thursday of the previous week, however, the official statement is expected to come out in the next hours or during the week.

The new city circuit was designed around Ifema and Valdebebas, in the north of Madrid.

I am working on my Madrid project, but if in the end there are two races, the better

When the announcement of the new Madrid GP is official, new details of the race will be clarified; However, it is known that the new field will be semi-urban and will be inspired by the tracks of the United States.

According to the medium Sport.esthe circuit could be laid out between five and six kilometers, taking into account examples from the latest Grand Prix in places such as Las Vegas, Miami or Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that Ifema It is a fairground in the city, which has 200 thousand square meters and has at your disposal 85 convention rooms and 13 pavilions that can be used for the event infrastructure.

The president of the Ifema Executive Committee, José Vicente de los Mozos, confirmed that a project would be carried out with the F1 company for the capital.

“We would like the Spanish Grand Prix (the one held in Montemló) to continue for many years. That there was compatibility between the two careers. But you have to ask Formula One Management (the operating company of F1). I am working on my Madrid project, but If in the end there are two races, the better“he said on the subject on July 13, according to the Spanish national media, The country.

The negotiations, according to de los Mozos, would have been taking place between José Luis Martínez Almeida, mayor of the city; Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the community, and Liberty Media, promoter of the contest for a few months.

