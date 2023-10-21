Even with the world title in his pocket, Max Verstappen continues to race. In the United States he convincingly won the sprint race, which added 8 points to his total. On Sunday he hopes to book his fiftieth GP victory at the Circuit of the Americas, in what is another record year for the Dutchman.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Formula #World #Cup #standings #World #champion #Max #Verstappen #record #margin