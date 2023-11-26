«It was an incredible season, I was a bit emotional on the return lap, it was the last time in a car that gave me so much. I am very proud to have won even the last race, it was an incredible season, it will be hard to repeat it and do something similar.”

Max Verstappen, winner of the Abu Dhabi GPthe last of the Formula 1 season. «We always want to improve, we are working hard for next year to have a competitive car but certainly the other teams are not sleeping – added the Red Bull driver – We are ready for the battle but in the meantime let’s enjoy this season.”

The world champion preceded Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and George Russell’s Mercedes. Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull was fourth. Carlos Sainz’s “red” comes in tenth.

In the constructors’ standings, Mercedes remains second, Ferrari third.