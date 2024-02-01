F1: Peroni and Ferrari create a new global partnership

Ferrari announces new partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, the super premium Italian beer brand owned by the Asahi Europe & International group. There multi-year partnership will therefore see two Italian brands collaborate together: Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will in fact be a partner of Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1but also of Ferrari Challenge Pirelli Trophyone of the most renowned single-brand trophies in the world, now in its thirty-second edition this year.

Given the common roots of Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%the partnership can only be characterized by passion and style and will be aimed at the Prancing Horse fans spread all over the world with a series of initiatives designed to elevate their experience as Ferrari supporters. To celebrate the partnership and begin the elevated experiences to come, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will unveil a series of limited edition products called Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% the first of which is an affectionate letter to the Scuderia Ferrari fans.

Ferrari, the bottles of the Tifosi Nastro Azzurro series arrive 0.0%%

In honor of the partnership's inaugural year, 2,024 bottles of the Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%% series were also produced, with each bottle individually numbered from 1 to 2,024. The bespoke bottles span the visual identities of both brands, marking the start of this exciting new partnership. These bottles will then be sent to the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs spread across various parts of the world: Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland, USA, Canada, Singapore, Romania and Australia. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%% will also collaborate with the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the FIA ​​approved single-make championship which for over 32 years has brought together dream cars and esteemed gentlemen drivers on the most iconic tracks in the world.

Ferrari-Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Fred Vasseur (Team Principal): Our two great companies have many values ​​in common”

“We are very pleased to announce the partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Having both brands visible in the top category of motorsport helps to ensure strong visibility for Italy on the world stage. Our two great companies have many values ​​in common, such as attention to detail and style, as well as the ability to combine tradition and innovation in their respective sectors. I look forward to starting our collaboration with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, which I am sure will prove to be a great success for both parties.”

Ferrari-Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Paolo Lanzarotti CEO (Asahi Europe & International): proud of the partnership

“We are incredibly proud to launch our new partnership with Ferrari today. Through this collaboration, we intend to continuously improve the experience of the fans who make this sport so special and embody passion and flair, fundamental factors for both Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Ferrari. By launching our limited edition Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottles we are kicking off this partnership exactly as we intend to continue: with a celebration of the fans we want to collaborate with.”