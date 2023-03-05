In Formula 1, drivers should in future obtain the approval of the umbrella organization for “political, religious and personal statements” – or remain silent. This shows the influence of the donors.

WGood thing Sebastian Vettel has disappeared from Formula 1! Most recently, the German was mostly on the road in insignificance, and yet he managed something that apparently left its mark: He provoked the rule-keepers of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to the death. With rainbow colors on the T-shirt, with messages directed against, among other things, tar sand mining for oil production, and with his protest against Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine. Vettel did something that the FIA ​​​​forbids in the future: he opened his mouth.

The answer to this is Article 12.2.1.n in the new Sporting Code. It states, among other things, that “political, religious and personal statements or comments” without the prior approval of the FIA ​​​​constitute a violation of the rules. This applies on the track, so it also applies to the helmet design, on the podium and during the drivers’ parade.