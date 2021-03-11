L.awrence Stroll had come up the past week. It could be a little more. But one thing was missing for a veritable act of state: The second Elizabeth, Queen of the United Kingdom and head of state of 15 other states – including Canada, which is not insignificant in the present context of the desired acceleration – did not come into play when the fashion entrepreneur from Montreal passed Week presented his machine, the potency of which was initially concealed by a, of course, Union Jack.

But “Bond, James Bond” actor Daniel Craig, slowed down by the pandemic for much longer than Formula 1, advertised his last appearance as an agent, which should be seen in the fall. The show hosted actress Gemma Arterton, in “A Quantum of Solace” employee of the Crown Consular Service called Strawberry Fields and thus Bond Girl forever and forever, to say the same thing with the Beatles, even if the film in question was in the previous decade ran in the cinema.

So it wasn’t a small theme party that digitally presented the Aston Martin AMR21 to the public when the flag was finally lifted. The company car of his majesty of yore, the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, and the investor’s son Lance Stroll looked familiar to many, at first glance. Not because the first Aston Martin in Formula 1 was held at British Racing Green in 61 years.

Anything else would have been outrage. But because the racing team, which last year was still on the road as Racing Point, remains true to its line. Or, in the eye of the beholder, the Mercedes line – the one from the previous year. While in 2020 the competition in general and Renault in particular complained that Racing Point had recreated the world championship car from 2019, the talk was immediately of the “green Mercedes”, which rolled over the Silverstone Circuit for the first time last Thursday, in the drizzle of Northamptonshire, of course will now be tested in Bahrain from this Friday to Sunday.

It can only be right for Daimler, the company had announced that it would increase its own stake in the sports car manufacturer, which has recently become increasingly stuck, to twenty percent within three years. The company is led by Tobias Moers, the former head of the Daimler subsidiary AMG. And Lawrence Stroll is not only the owner of AMR GP Ltd., the company that operates the racing team, but also head of the Aston Martin board of directors since a consortium he led invested £ 540 million in the automaker a good year ago.

The racing company, Father Stroll emphasizes on many occasions these days, is also a marketing exercise to stimulate the sluggish sports car sales and to inspire one’s own investment. “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday”, if you win on Sunday you will find buyers on Mondays, that was already the case when Aston Martin tried a total of five Formula 1 races in 1959 and 1960, spectacularly unsuccessful. Vettel and Stroll should already achieve more than the two sixth places for Roy Salvadori, after all, the Mexican Sergio Perez even won a Grand Prix for Racing Point in the predecessor vehicle in Bahrain in late autumn before he had to give way to Vettel.

Vettel starts, as he says, as a “veteran” in a new adventure. At best, he would have to worry if Lawrence Stroll were to raise the standard he had in mind for the sports car on the racetrack as well. “It’s a great business model, there are so many similarities,” Stroll told the BBC. He spoke of – Ferrari.