Formula 1 | Williams’ family retires from legendary F1 team – Valtteri Bottas recalls the team with gratitude in an interview with C More

Significant the era ends on Sunday at Formula One, when the Williams family moves completely aside from the F1 stable. Wallop informed on Thursday.

The UK was traded in August to US investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Sir Frank Williams founded the stable that bore his name in 1977. His daughter Claire Williams has worked as Williams team manager since 2013.

“I give up my role with a heavy heart. I had hoped my tenure would continue well into the future and preserve the family’s legacy for future generations, ”Claire Williams commented on the team’s website.

With the sale decision, Claire Williams said the stable’s future is secure.

“My family has always put our team and people first, and this was definitely the right decision.”

Valtteri Bottas became Williams’ race driver for the season 2013. Picture of the tests from February 2013.­

Nowadays Driving a Mercedes Valtteri Bottas rose to the royal class of motorsport just in Williams ’cockpit.

Nastola started Williams as a race driver in 2013 and as a test driver three years earlier.

“I find it a real pity that the family is left behind because Williams has always been such a big deal in formulas, Bottas said on Thursday in an interview with C More.

“And the success they’ve had, and in a great way. A private team that has been a full underdog at times, and then they’ve beaten everyone up. ”

Williams has achieved formula number one in seven drivers and nine manufacturers in World Cup titles.

Stable drivers this season, Canadian Nicholas Latifi and the British George Russell, described the retreat of the Williams family as a sad day for the species.

“It’s always special that I started specifically with Williams. They have given many drivers a first chance, ”entry driver Latifi told news agency AFP.

“Frank and Claire gave me a chance to Formula One, and it is something which I am very grateful,” Russell added.