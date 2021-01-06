No Result
Formula 1 | Williams and Mercedes will intensify their collaboration from the 2022 season

January 6, 2021
Williams has been racing Mercedes engines for years.

F1 teams Williams and Mercedes said on Tuesday they will intensify their collaboration from the 2022 season.

According to Mercedes, the expanding technical cooperation means that the master stable will also supply Williams with gearboxes and related hydraulic parts.

Mercedes team manager who has managed Formula One for years Toto Wolff said in a press release the teams had taken the project behind the scenes for some time.

“It makes sense for Williams to get an integrated powertrain after they’ve been using our engines since the 2014 season,” he said.

Williams was last season for the third time in a row as the last of the manufacturers ’World Championships. It was the only one of the ten stables not to score a point during the season.

Team manager Simon Roberts emphasizes the independence of its stable, but emphasizes that it must react agilely to changes in the evolving species in order to be competitive.

“This agreement is a positive step and part of our strategic goals, but we are still designing the other parts ourselves,” he said.

