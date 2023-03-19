Monday, March 20, 2023
Formula 1 | Will we see a surprise winner in Saudi Arabia? HS follows the second F1 race of the season moment by moment

March 19, 2023
Formula 1 | Will we see a surprise winner in Saudi Arabia? HS follows the second F1 race of the season moment by moment

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen starts the second race of the season only from the 15th grid.

Formula 1 season the starting situation of the second round is very interesting. Reigning World Champion Red Bull Max Verstappen and Ferrari Charles Leclerc start the race from squares 15 and 12. HS follows the competition starting at 7 p.m. moment by moment.

Red Bull leaves the pole Sergio Perez and an Aston Martin next door Fernando Alonso. Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas start from square 14.

