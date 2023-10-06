Friday, October 6, 2023
Formula 1 | Will Verstappen take a step towards the world championship? HS follows the time trials in Qatar

October 6, 2023
Verstappen needs three points from Saturday’s sprint race to secure the world championship.

Red Bull Max Verstappen can secure the F1 world championship in Qatar. The first step towards securing the championship is ahead on Friday, when the time trials will be held from 20:00.

HS follows the events of the time trials in the tracking below this article.

The first points will be awarded on Saturday in the sprint race, which will be started based on Friday’s time trial. Verstappen needs three points from the sprint race to secure the championship. It comes off in sixth place.

