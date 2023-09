Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz starts from the pole.

Red Bull Max Verstappen’s winning streak is threatened when the Formula 1 World Series continues at the Singapore GP.

Verstappen, who has won ten races in a row, failed in qualifying and starts the race only from the 11th grid.

