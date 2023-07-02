Formula 1 | Will Verstappen increase his lead again in the World Series? HS follows the Austrian GP

Max Verstappen starts from the pole in the Austrian GP.

Red Bull Max Verstappen starts from the pole in the Formula 1 Austrian GP on Sunday. The competition starts at 16:00, HS will follow the competition in the tracking below this story.

Next to Verstappen, a Ferrari leaves the second grid Charles Leclerc. His teammate Carlos Sainz is in third and McLaren’s Lando Norris in the fourth frame.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was 14th in qualifying.

Verstappen has already extended his lead at the top of the World Series to 70 points. On Saturday, he won the sprint in Austria and increased his lead.