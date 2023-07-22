Saturday, July 22, 2023
Formula 1 | Will Verstappen drive to pole again? HS follows the time trials of the Hungarian GP

July 22, 2023
Lewis Hamilton was the fastest of the Formula Ones in the third practice of the Hungarian GP on Saturday.

Formula In the Hungarian GP of the first teams, on Saturday at 17:00 Finnish time, it’s time for time trials. HS will follow the race from Sunday’s pole position at the end of this article.

Earlier on Saturday, the third practice session was held at Budapest’s Hungaroring, where Mercedes’ British driver was the fastest Lewis Hamilton. He lapped the track in 1:17.811.

The drivers of Red Bull, who dominate the World Series, from Holland Max Verstappen and Mexico Sergio Perezwere the next fastest in the practice session, just two tenths of a second slower.

Alpha Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was tenth in the training run in sunny and hot weather. He was 0.678 seconds behind Hamilton’s fastest lap.

From the practice sessions, it is difficult to determine the setups of the teams and drivers for qualifying. The first part of the time trial of the Hungarian GP is driven with the hardest tire compound, the second part with medium and the final part of the top ten drivers with soft tires.

World champion Verstappen, who leads the World Series by far, has won the previous five races of the World Series. After his last practice lap, Verstappen cursed grip problems on the soft set of tires.

