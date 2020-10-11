Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas, who starts off the pole, take his second consecutive victory? HS is following the German gp moment by moment from 15.10

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 11, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Bottas is trying to narrow down team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s 44-point World Cup lead.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas is seeking his second consecutive victory in the F1 World Championships in a race at the German Nürburgring. HS is following the progress of the race in this case starting at 15.10.

Bottas will start from the pole position for the 11th race of the season. The teammate starts from the second square Lewis Hamilton, leading the World Cup by 44 points ahead of Bota. In the previous race in Sochi, Russia, Bottas drove to his second victory of the season.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen starts the race from the 19th square. Today, Räikkönen is making history by driving the 323rd race of his career. The reading is the hardest ever in the F1 series.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Marine Le Pen: "Since March, nothing has been done" to manage the health crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In