Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas, who starts off the pole, take his second consecutive victory? HS is following the German gp moment by moment from 15.10

Bottas is trying to narrow down team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s 44-point World Cup lead.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas is seeking his second consecutive victory in the F1 World Championships in a race at the German Nürburgring. HS is following the progress of the race in this case starting at 15.10.

Bottas will start from the pole position for the 11th race of the season. The teammate starts from the second square Lewis Hamilton, leading the World Cup by 44 points ahead of Bota. In the previous race in Sochi, Russia, Bottas drove to his second victory of the season.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen starts the race from the 19th square. Today, Räikkönen is making history by driving the 323rd race of his career. The reading is the hardest ever in the F1 series.