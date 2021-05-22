Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas take the pole position in the legendary Monaco F1 race? HS follows the time trial moment by moment

In Monaco’s F1 race, time trial is especially important.

Formula the time trial of the number one legendary Monaco race will be run again after a year break.

HS follows the Monaco time trial moment by moment. Tracking can be found after the result graph.

The narrow street track of Monaco is absolutely exceptional in the F1 circus. The speeds are slower and the track is very narrow. It was experienced by the Haas team Mick Schumacher already in practice. Schumacher hit the railings as early as Thursday, and on Saturday’s third practice even worse: the car broke down.

Schumacher’s car can’t be parsed into a pile for a time trial, so the German leaves the screen for the 20 Sunday race.

The fastest lap time in Saturday’s practice session was recorded by Redbull Max Verstappen before the Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz/Charles Leclerc. Mercedes Valtteri Bottas was fourth and a teammate Lewis Hamilton seventh.

Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Raikkonen was eighth, so expectations for times are higher than before.