Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas take the pole position, even if Max Verstappen leaves as a favorite? The HS follows the time trial starting at 5 pm moment by moment

The F1 season is now starting this weekend in Bahrain.

Red Bull stable star driver Max Verstappen also got the best pace in the final rehearsals of the F1 World Cup opening on Saturday afternoon before the time trials starting at 5 p.m.

Verstappen toured the Bahrain gp track in 1.30,577 and left Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 0.739 seconds apart.

AlphaTaurin Pierre Gasly was the third fastest before Valtteri Bottasta and another driver of Red Bull Sergio Perez.

Ferrarin Carlos Sainz and Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen took six and seven places in the last exercises.

HS follows the time trial moment by moment. Tracking begins after the conversion graph.