Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas take the F1 championship in front of Lewis Hamilton’s nose? With these options, the resident of Nastola celebrates at the end of the season

Lewis Hamilton leads Valtteri Bota by 44 points, but it can be closed for the perfect remainder of the season.

Formula the number one championship this season was almost split between the Mercedes team To Lewis Hamilton even before the start of the season and at the latest after a few races, the championship was considered certain.

However, this is not the case, as there are still seven races left.

In practice, Hamilton’s only threat is a teammate Valtteri Bottas, who caught Hamilton in Sunday’s Sochi race by eleven points. Nastolalainen collected 25 World Championship points from his first place and 15 points from Hamilton’s third place. In addition, Bottas received an extra point for the fastest lap time.

The difference between the duo is now 44 points in World Cup points: Hamilton has 205 points and Bottas has 161.

Redbull team, third in World Cup points Max Verstappen is already 77 points behind Hamilton. For example, for Verstappen to overtake Hamilton, he would have to win all the remaining races, for example, and take an extra extra point for the fastest lap time if Hamilton were third in all races. Then the duo would end in a draw and Verstappen would be number one in terms of the number of races won.

These are Bottas’ chances in the World Cup:

For Bottas, the best thing about the current situation is that the chances for the championship are in their own hands. The bad thing here is that it would require near-perfect performance in the remaining seven races.

This is how Bottas would win the championship with certainty: Bottas should win all the remaining seven races and take the fastest lap time at least together. In that case, Hamilton would not be able to keep the Finn behind him in the World Cup points.

Both would end up at 337 points if, correspondingly, Hamilton were always second and six times with the fastest lap time, meaning he would take everything that would be available after Bottas: 18 points from second places and an extra point from the fastest lap times. Bottas would celebrate the championship on the basis of several race wins.

To Bottas wins alone are certainly not enough if Hamilton were always second and still grabbed the fastest lap time of at least six races and in addition the fastest lap time of one race would go to either Hamilton or some other driver but not Bottas. With the victories at the end of the season alone, Bottas would prey on 336 points. Hamilton could then rise to 338.

Bottas’ road to the championship would be leveled if, for example, Verstappen struck a wedge between a Finn and Hamilton, as happened in Sochi. In addition, the races are run on a few more “strange” tracks, ie where F1 cars have never or at least never been raced for years: in them, surprising twists and turns with scrap metal can have a significant impact on the World Cup situation.

Sekin it is possible that Hamilton would receive penalty points, in which case he could miss one race altogether. Hamilton now has eight penalty points. He was getting two more penalty points on Sunday for starting practice in the forbidden area, but they were eventually canceled.

If you get twelve penalty points within 12 months, you will have to skip one race. Hamilton now has a difference of four points to that limit and the balance is not declining over the next four races. It is not until November 17, two days after the Turkish race, that Hamilton drops away penalty points from a year ago.

If Hamilton had to watch one race from the pits or the home couch, Bottas could close the gap at his best by 26 points.

Next time, Bottas can apply for a reduction to the World Cup situation on October 11, when the Nürburgring in Germany will compete.