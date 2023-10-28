Saturday, October 28, 2023
Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas surprise in Mexico? The strong training pace continued before qualifying

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas surprise in Mexico? The strong training pace continued before qualifying

Valtteri Bottas was sixth in the third practice.

Alpha Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas kept a good pace even in the third practices of the Formula One Mexican GP. Bottas, who finished fourth in the second practice, was sixth in the third practice session. He was 0.550 seconds behind the fastest Red Bull About Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, who has already secured the world championship, was the fastest in all three practices, but the top spot was tight in the last one. of Williams Alex Albon unexpectedly finished second, only 0.070 seconds behind Verstappen. Home crowd favorite, Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez was third.

Time trials for the fourth and last gp of the season are run at midnight Finnish time. The race is on Sunday evening.

