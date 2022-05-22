Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas succeed in the start, will the Mercedes drivers be surprised? HS is momentarily following the F1 race starting at 4 p.m.

The sixth race of the Formula One season will be run in Barcelona.

Valtteri Bottas will compete in the Barcelona F1 race.

Ismo Uusitupa HS

15:10 | Updated 15:11

Formula the number one race on the Barcelona track in Spain will run on Sunday from 4 p.m.

HS follows the competition moment by moment. Tracking can be found after the conversion graph.

Ferrari, the leader of the World Series, took the pole position in Saturday’s time Charles Leclerc. Red Bull went second To Max Verstappen and a third screen Ferrari Carlos Sainzille.

The Mercedes stable, which was in trouble from the beginning of the season, did better in the time trial than before: George Russell fourth and Lewis Hamilton sixth.

Alfa Romeo stable Valtteri Bottas also did well: the seventh box.