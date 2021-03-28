Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas succeed in the start or will Max Verstappen escape? HS follows the F1 race moment by moment

The first F1 race of the season will be run as an evening race.

Formula the opening race of the number one season will now be run on Sunday in Bahrain.

In Saturday’s time, the Redbull team took the pole position Max Verstappen, which was also convincing in free practice. The following boxes went to the Mercedes duo To Lewis Hamilton and To Valtteri Bottas.

Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Raikkonen was 14th in time trials.