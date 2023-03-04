Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas succeed in qualifying? The starting grids for the opening race of the season are being shared

The opening weekend of the formula season will be driven in Bahrain.

Formula the opening race of the season for the first teams is run on the Bahrain circuit. Today, Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., there will be time trials, based on which the starting grids for Sunday’s race will be determined.

In the practice sessions before the time trials, the drivers of the Red Bull team, the reigning champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, were strong. Aston Martin too Fernando Alonso drove strong laps.

Finnish knock-off, Alfa Romeo stable Valtteri Bottas aims to reach the last part of the time trials, i.e. the top ten.