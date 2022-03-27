Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas succeed in leaving now? HS is momentarily watching the F1 race in Saudi Arabia starting at 8 p.m.

The dangers of the Jeddah F1 track came to light as early as time.

Formula the second race of the first season will be run on the street track in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saturday time for Red Bull Sergio Perez took the first pole position in his career. The next starting screens went to the Ferrari duo Charles Leclercille and Carlos Sainz for the junior.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was the fourth and seven-time world champion of time trials Lewis Hamilton only 16th. Alfa Romeo stable Valtteri Bottas was the eighth of the time trials.

Haas stable Mick Schumacher will not take part in the race after a drastic time trial. The Jeddah line is considered particularly dangerous because of the high speeds. In addition, the track fences are mostly right next to the track area.