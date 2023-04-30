Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas rise to the World Championship points? HS follows the Baku F1 race moment by moment

The fourth F1 race of the season will be held in Azerbaijan at the Baku street circuit.

Formula the fourth round of the first season starts at 14:00 in Azerbaijan.

HS follows the race moment by moment.

In Friday’s qualifying sessions, the pole position was taken by the Ferrari team Charles Leclerc. The second place went to the Red Bull team, which leads the World Series For Max Verstappen. The next starting places went to the other drivers of the same teams, Red Bull For Sergio Pérez and Ferrari For Carlos Sainz.

Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas made it to the second section in time and got starting grid number 14.