Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas rise to the points when Sports Week ends in Austin? HS follows

The US GP will be held in Austin from 22:00.

Formula the 18th actual race of the season will be run late on Sunday evening in the 1st. The US GP starts in Austin at 22:00 Finnish time.

Ferrari starts the race from the pole position Charles Leclerc. For the third time this season, the Monaco native gets away from the first grid.

Next to Leclerc, who finished third in the sprint race, McLaren will start the journey on Sunday Lando Norris.

Red Bull has already secured its world championship Max Verstappen starts his race from the sixth starting square.

Verstappen dominated the already run sprint race in Austin from start to finish.

Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas starting square is 13:s. Bottas finished 16th in the sprint.

