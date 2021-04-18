Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas manage to rise to the top after a lousy time trial? HS is momentarily following Imola’s F1 race starting at 4 pm

Bottas only drove to the eighth starting box in Saturday’s time trial.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas is facing a sweaty afternoon as the second race of the F1 season is run in Imola, Italy. HS is watching the race starting at 4pm in this story moment by moment.

Bottas failed on Saturday’s time trial and will only start the race from the eighth starting box.

Teammate who won the opening competition Lewis Hamilton leaves the pile before Red Bull Sergio Perez and Max Verstappenia.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen leaves box 16.