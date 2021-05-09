Sunday, May 9, 2021
Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas make use of the triple suction aid? HS is watching the Barcelona F1 race starting at 4 pm moment by moment

by admin
May 9, 2021
in World
0

The Spanish F1 race is the fourth of the season.

Formula the fourth race of season one will be run on the Barcelona track on Sunday.

HS is watching the Spanish F1 race starting at 4pm moment by moment. Tracking begins after the conversion graph.

In Saturday’s time, the leading Mercedes team took the pole position Lewis Hamilton. The second square went to the Redbull stable To Max Verstappen. Mercedes stable Valtteri Bottas got a triple square.

Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Räikkönen time trial failed: start box number 17.

.
