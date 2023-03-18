Sunday, March 19, 2023
Formula 1 | Will Valtteri Bottas find the pace? HS follows the time trial of the Saudi Arabian race

March 18, 2023
The time trial of the second part of the season is run in the evening lights.

Formula qualifying for the second race of the first season will be held on Saturday from 19:00 at the Jeddah street track in Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull duo in free practice Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were in a class of their own.

Finnish driver of the Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas was in great difficulty in training and getting into the second section, i.e. in the top 15, would be a surprise.

