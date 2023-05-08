Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Will the World Cup battle turn around, will Bottas take points? HS follows the F1 race in Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Will the World Cup battle turn around, will Bottas take points? HS follows the F1 race in Miami

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are fighting for the top spot in the World Series.

Formula 1 season The fifth race will be held on Sunday in Miami. HS follows the race starting at 22:30 in this story.

The competition is interesting considering the top battle of the World Series. Reigning World Champion Red Bull Max Verstappen leads the World Series by six points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

In Miami, however, Perez starts from the pole and Verstappen from the ninth grid.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas goes hunting for the season’s second point scorer from the tenth square.

#Formula #World #Cup #battle #turn #Bottas #points #race #Miami

See also  Technology | Speakers have long been designed incorrectly. The key insight was made by Jorma Salmi, who turned the prevailing thought on its head.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Car plows into group of people in Texas, kills seven

Car plows into group of people in Texas, kills seven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result