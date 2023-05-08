Formula 1 | Will the World Cup battle turn around, will Bottas take points? HS follows the F1 race in Miami

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are fighting for the top spot in the World Series.

Formula 1 season The fifth race will be held on Sunday in Miami. HS follows the race starting at 22:30 in this story.

The competition is interesting considering the top battle of the World Series. Reigning World Champion Red Bull Max Verstappen leads the World Series by six points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

In Miami, however, Perez starts from the pole and Verstappen from the ninth grid.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas goes hunting for the season’s second point scorer from the tenth square.